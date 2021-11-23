Police ask for help tracing a man who is 'wanted on recall to prison' and has links to Banbury

Kane Jones, who is being sought by police

Kane Jones, who is 25-years-old, is wanted for failing to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on September 2 regarding a public order offence and failing to attend Oxford Crown Court on 18 October for a sentencing for a handling stolen goods offence.

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Jones is described as a white man of medium build and around 6ft tall.

He has brown hair, blue eyes and a dark brown beard and is known to frequent Banbury, Didcot, Berinsfield, Oxford,Abingdon and Wallingford.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Craig Smithies, based at Abingdon police station, said: “Kane Jones has failed to attend both Oxford Magistrates’ Court and Oxford Crown Court and is also wanted on recall to prison.

“Jones has been actively avoiding police since the first warrant was issued in September.

“Arrest attempts have been ongoing, but as yet, we have been unable to locate him.

“If anybody knows of his whereabouts, please call 101, quoting reference number 43210469709.