Police ask for help to find offenders who damaged a stone wall in Banbury village - and urge residents to continue reporting anti-social behaviour

Banbury police have asked the public for help in their search for offenders who caused 'substantial' damage to a stone wall in Adderbury.

By Roseanne Edwards
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:30 am
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:32 am
Thames Valley Police has appealed for information relating to the damage to a wall in Adderbury

The incident happened during the late afternoon or early evening of Saturday, November 20.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thames Valley Police have asked anyone with information that might lead to the culprits to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 43210525920.

They are encouraging residents of Adderbury to keep reporting anti-social behaviour which has been taking place in the village.

The force says there will be increased patrols in the area by the rural team.