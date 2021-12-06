Police ask for help to find offenders who damaged a stone wall in Banbury village - and urge residents to continue reporting anti-social behaviour
Banbury police have asked the public for help in their search for offenders who caused 'substantial' damage to a stone wall in Adderbury.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:30 am
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:32 am
The incident happened during the late afternoon or early evening of Saturday, November 20.
Thames Valley Police have asked anyone with information that might lead to the culprits to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 43210525920.
They are encouraging residents of Adderbury to keep reporting anti-social behaviour which has been taking place in the village.
The force says there will be increased patrols in the area by the rural team.