Police ask for help to find offenders who damaged a stone wall in Banbury village - and urge residents to continue reporting anti-social behaviour

Thames Valley Police has appealed for information relating to the damage to a wall in Adderbury

The incident happened during the late afternoon or early evening of Saturday, November 20.

Thames Valley Police have asked anyone with information that might lead to the culprits to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 43210525920.

They are encouraging residents of Adderbury to keep reporting anti-social behaviour which has been taking place in the village.