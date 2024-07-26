Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help in locating Banbury woman Joanne, who has been missing since last week.

Joanne, 47, was last seen in Oxford on Wednesday, July 17, but has reportedly not returned home to Banbury since then.

She is described as a white woman of about 5'4" tall with short greying brown hair and a missing front tooth.

Joanne often wears baggy outdoor-style clothing and a beanie-style hat.