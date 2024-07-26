Police ask for help finding missing Banbury woman last seen in Oxford
Police are appealing for help in locating Banbury woman Joanne, who has been missing since last week.
Joanne, 47, was last seen in Oxford on Wednesday, July 17, but has reportedly not returned home to Banbury since then.
She is described as a white woman of about 5'4" tall with short greying brown hair and a missing front tooth.
Joanne often wears baggy outdoor-style clothing and a beanie-style hat.
If you see her, please contact the police on 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/pGxPF, quoting Occurrence 43240353082.