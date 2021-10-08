Police have arrested two 17-year-old boys from Oxford and Bicester and a 19-year-old man from Oxford on suspicion of impersonating a police constable and have since been released under investigation.

The incident happened when a grey Jaguar with a partial registration of ‘WR59’ was behind a vehicle and illuminated flashing red and blue lights, similar to those on police vehicles. The incident occurred between 2.30 and 2.40pm on Saturday October 2.

This action caused a member of the public to pull over into a bus stop just before junction 9 of the M40 on the A41.

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for information in connection with an impersonation of police officers incident in North Oxfordshire.

The Jaguar then parked behind the vehicle before speeding away from the scene.

It is suspected the men in the Jaguar were impersonating police officers.

The victims were both females.

The suspicious vehicle is described as a Grey Jaguar XF Luxury which had a distinctive large black spoiler on the back.

Investigating officer PC Faik Muhtaroglu, based at Bicester police station, said: “Impersonating a police officer is an offence that we will not tolerate, and we have made three arrests in connection with this incident.

“I am appealing to members of the public who may have been driving on the A41 between Bicester and the M40 last Saturday to please check dash-cam footage and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“I would also appeal to anybody who witnessed this incident to get in touch with police either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210443996.