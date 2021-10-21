Police arrest teenager in connection to knifepoint robberies in Bicester
Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager in connection to three knifepoint robberies in Bicester last week.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:44 am
Following an appeal for information to three knifepoint robberies in Bicester police arrested a 16-year-old male yesterday, Wednesday October 20. He has been bailed while police conduct further enquiries.
Police continue to appeal for information in the robberies.
The robberies were reported to police in the Bicester north train station area.
Two of the knife-point robberies happened on Longfields in Bicester during the early morning hours of Thursday October 14, at around 4am. A phone and bank cards were stolen during the robberies.