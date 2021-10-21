Police arrest teenager in connection to knifepoint robberies in Bicester

Following an appeal for information to three knifepoint robberies in Bicester police arrested a 16-year-old male yesterday, Wednesday October 20. He has been bailed while police conduct further enquiries.

Police continue to appeal for information in the robberies.

The robberies were reported to police in the Bicester north train station area.

Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager in connection to three knifepoint robberies in Bicester last week.