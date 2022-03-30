The teenage boy was arrested following a break-in at a business in Pioneer Square, Bicester, at around 12.10am yesterday, Tuesday March 29.

The alarm company called police after the glass door was smashed. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Police also arrested the teenage boy in connection with the following offences:

· Another burglary at a business in Sheep Street, Bicester, sometime between 7pm on March 5 and 7am on March 6. Crisps, bottles of coke, and 10 boxes of nos-canisters were stolen and the business had been ransacked.

· Reports of three males jumping on the roof of a business on Sheep Street, Bicester, and throwing bricks at around 1.25am on Thursday March 24.

· A male stole BBQ lighter fluid from a business on Whitelands Way, Bicester, at around 8pm on Monday March 28.