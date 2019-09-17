Police arrest second man in loo case

Thames Valley Police has arrested a second man in connection with an incident of burglary which took place at Blenheim Palace last weekend.

A high value golden toilet was taken during the September 14 burglary in the early hours of the morning.

Blenheim Palace

A 36-year-old man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle, and released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Steven Jones, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and have made a second arrest in connection with it.

“Our priority is to locate the stolen item, and I would urge anyone with any information to contact police by calling 101.

“Anyone with information should quote reference number URN 273 (14/9).”

A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and released on police bail until October 9.