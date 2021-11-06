Police arrest man in connection to supply of class A drugs in Banbury
Police arrested a man in connection to the supply of class A drugs in Banbury this morning, Saturday November 6.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:59 pm
Updated
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:00 pm
Thames Valley Police made the arrest after serving a warrant in connection to drugs offences at a property in Banbury.
Police seized a quantity of cash and mobile phones as a result of serving the drugs warrant.
Police took a man into custody after arresting him for being concerned in the Supply of class A drugs.