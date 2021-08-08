Police arrest man for suspicion of drink driving on A43 near Banbury over the weekend
Police arrested a man for suspicion of drink driving on the A43 near Banbury over the weekend.
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 11:00 pm
Updated
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 11:02 pm
South Northamptonshire Police arrested a man Saturday night (August 7) after noticing the vehicle travelling erratically on the A43 near Silverstone.
Police arrested the man for suspicion of drink driving and suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owners consent (TWOC). Police said the man also failed a roadside breath test.
The Northamptonshire Police Response team also responded to the incident.