Police are concerned about the welfare of missing Banbury teenager Asllan

The police have asked the public to keep an eye out for missing Banbury teenager Asllan.

Asllan, 17, was last seen in Banbury on Sunday, July 28.

Police describe him as approximately 5'9" tall, of slim build, and with dark brown hair.

The missing teenager has connections to both Wolverhampton and Banbury.

