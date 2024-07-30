Police are concerned about the welfare of missing Banbury teenager Asllan
The police have asked the public to keep an eye out for missing Banbury teenager Asllan.
Asllan, 17, was last seen in Banbury on Sunday, July 28.
Police describe him as approximately 5'9" tall, of slim build, and with dark brown hair.
The missing teenager has connections to both Wolverhampton and Banbury.
If you see Asllan, either call 101 or update online at https://orlo.uk/NiuhG, and quote the occurrence number of 43240359221.