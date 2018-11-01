Police appealing for witnesses after woman dies following collision between Warmington and Kineton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a collision between Warmington and Kineton.

The incident happened on the B4086 between Warmington and Kineton at approximately 1.10pm on Wednesday October 24.

The collision is believed to have occurred as a red Toyota Yaris was travelling towards Kineton and after passing over a level crossing is thought to have lost control on a bend.

The single occupant of the vehicle, a 19 year old woman from Warwick suffered life threatening head injuries and was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire.

She later died in hospital.

Any witnesses are asked to contact investigating officer PC 1128 Wil Weininger on 101 ext 3950