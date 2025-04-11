Police appeal for witnesses to suspected arson in south Warwickshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson in Temple Herdewyke.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said two men caused fire damage to a property on Holywell Drive, at around 9.30pm on Sunday March 30.

"No-one was injured and this is currently being treated as an isolated incident,” said Warwickshire Police.

“We're appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit: Warwickshire Police

"If you can help us with our investigation, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, please call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report quoting incident 305 of 30 March.

"Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”