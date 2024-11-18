Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have put out an appeal for witnesses to an incident of public order and assault in Banbury. They believe weapons were used.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Sunday, November 10 on Queens Road when an altercation took place involving a group of men following a road-rage incident. It was reported that weapons were used.

One of the vehicles involved is described as a white Ford Fiesta. The other involved vehicle is described to be a light blue BMW which had a personalised number plate.

Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries, Thames Valley Police say.

Police staff investigator Rosanna Dinnis, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for information following this incident.

“We are aware that some members of the public intervened during this incident to split the parties up and we ask that if you did assist, to please contact the force.

“We are asking anyone with information to please call 101 quoting reference 43240544232.

“Additionally we are ask anyone with mobile footage or dash-cam footage to please get in touch in case it has captured something which may assist this investigation.

“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”