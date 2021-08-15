Police appeal for witnesses after using Taser in arrests over 'threatening' incident in Banbury
Police used Taser to arrest a man and a youth who were suspects in an incident in Banbury today (Sunday).
Thames Valley Police officers responded to a report of threatening behaviour and criminal damage in Chatsworth Drive this morning.
Response Team One then located the two suspected offenders in Hastings Road, on Bretch Hill, Banbury.
The two were a 37-year-old man and a 16-year-old youth, both from Banbury. They were arrested and are in custody while police continue their investigation.
In a tweet, Thames Valley Police Cherwell said: "It is quite possible that some of you witnessed the arrest of the males on Hastings Road where due to the demeanour of one of them Taser was deployed.
"Whilst this may have been disturbing to see please be assured that our Specialist Taser Officers are highly trained in the use of Taser, and also the required aftercare post usage."
If anybody witnessed the damage being caused please call 101 quoting reference 43210365255.