Police appeal for witnesses after using Taser in arrests over 'threatening' incident in Banbury

Police have asked witnesses to come forward after arrests using Taser

Thames Valley Police officers responded to a report of threatening behaviour and criminal damage in Chatsworth Drive this morning.

Response Team One then located the two suspected offenders in Hastings Road, on Bretch Hill, Banbury.

The two were a 37-year-old man and a 16-year-old youth, both from Banbury. They were arrested and are in custody while police continue their investigation.

In a tweet, Thames Valley Police Cherwell said: "It is quite possible that some of you witnessed the arrest of the males on Hastings Road where due to the demeanour of one of them Taser was deployed.

"Whilst this may have been disturbing to see please be assured that our Specialist Taser Officers are highly trained in the use of Taser, and also the required aftercare post usage."