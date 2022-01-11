Police appeal for witnesses after two men and youth are arrested for driving deliberately at police officers in Bicester

Police have arrested two men and a youth on suspicion of an attempt to cause grievous bodily harm

The arrests involve a 21-year-old man from Eynsham, a 20-year-old man from Murcott, and a 16-year-old boy from Wellingborough who were suspected of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and aiding/abetting dangerous driving.

The 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They have all been bailed until February 3.

The arrests relate to an incident where police officers attempted to stop two vehicles travelling in convoy in Graven Hill Road at around 4.30pm on Friday, January 7.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stolen dark blue Volkswagen Golf R had its hazard lights on and was being pushed from behind by a bluey silver coloured Seat Altea.

During the incident, two offenders made off from the Volkswagen. One of the offenders jumped into the Seat, which had the registration DY05ORJ.

The Seat was then deliberately driven at two police officers, who managed to jump out of the way, separately before driving in the direction of the A41 towards Aylesbury.

The other offender fled on foot towards the Graven Hill estate, specifically Westacott Road and Roberts Drive.

Detective Sergeant Tim Hawley, of the Priority Crime Team, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses as the incident happened in quite a busy area and must have stuck out.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220009070.