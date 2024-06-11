Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses following a significant public order incident which resulted in incidents of grievous bodily harm in Banbury.

Between 10.45pm and 11pm last Friday, June 7, a public order incident occurred in Bridge Street, close to the entrance to Banbury train station, police report.

“The incident may have started at the Light cinema, with a large group of males walking from there to Bridge Street,” a spokesman said.

“During an altercation involving a large group of people, a serious assault has happened in which three young males were injured. All three injured people had been at the Light cinema, and it is thought that there may have been a verbal altercation.

Police have appealed for witness footage after an incident of disorder in Banbury last Friday

“As the group walked through the Lidl car park and passed Banbury bus station onto Bridge Street, the victims were violently assaulted.”

Approximately 20 males were involved, all believed to be in their mid to late teens.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were injured and required hospital treatment. They have all since been discharged.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius of Banbury CID said: “This was a significant incident of public order which has resulted in three young men being violently attacked and injured.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident of large scale public order to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would be particularly keen to receive any mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage which may have captured the incident.

“You can upload this via a dedicated portal for this investigation, or in the first instance, contact us online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43240267487.

“Some of the people who were involved may have walked off towards Middleton Road and into Waterloo Drive, so I would also urge anybody who was in these areas to please check dash-cams and CCTV and contact us if it has captured anything that might assist this investigation.”