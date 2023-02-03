Police appeal for witnesses after burglary at house in village near Banbury
Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a house in the village of Upper Heyford that took place last year.
By Jack Ingham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:46pm
The incident occurred at the property on Hart Walk, Upper Heyford on Friday December 23 between the time of 6pm and 6.30pm.
If you were in the area around this time and may have any information that may assist with police enquiries, please contact them on either 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/Rvn3a, quoting reference number 43220574890.