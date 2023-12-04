Police have appealed for witnesses in their search for two men involved in a burglary in Banbury on Saturday.

The incident happened on at 3.30pm, when two suspects entered a property on Dover Avenue and stole the keys for two vehicles.

They were disturbed and the vehicles left at the address.

The first offender is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, blond hair and skinny, in his mid to late teens.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey puffer jacket with long sleeves and a hood.

The second is described as an older male, possibly in his 20s, wearing a dark grey body warmer with the hood up, grey jogging bottoms and black shoes.

The victim did not see his face, so ethnicity is unknown.

The victims, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 30s and a boy were not injured.

Detective Constable Sophie Smith, at Banbury police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who was in the area of Dover Avenue on Saturday and believe they witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230542081.

“I would also be very keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam, camera or CCTV footage from the area to please check this and send this to us if you have anything that could assist this investigation.

“You can submit your digital evidence via our dedicated portal for this investigation.