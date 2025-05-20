Police appeal for witnesses after assault in Banbury - man is arrested

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 20th May 2025, 13:58 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Banbury at the weekend.

A spokesman for the force said on social media: “We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Banbury.

“Between 6.30pm-6.55pm on Saturday, an altercation took place between two men on the grassed area between Longdon Crescent and Bankside.

“A 19-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his face as a result of the incident,” the spokesman said. “A 47-year-old man from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been released on bail."

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Banburyplaceholder image
Investigating officer PC Jonathan Palfrey, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen this altercation and assault, to please come forward to talk to us.

“I would ask anybody who may have dash-cam footage to please check and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information should report online or call 101, quoting reference 43250242736.

