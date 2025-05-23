Police appeal for information to help trace man who is wanted in Banbury

By News Reporter
Published 23rd May 2025, 14:33 BST

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who is wanted in Banbury.

Umar Farouq, aged 26, is wanted on recall to prison in connection with drug supply offences.

Farouq is described as Asian, 5 ft 8ins tall, of medium build and with short black straight hair and facial hair.

He has links to Banbury, Bicester and the West Midlands.

Investigating officer at Thames Valley Police, PC Megan Abraham said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate Umar, but we are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Umar Farouq.

“There is no immediate risk to the public but if you see Umar Farouq, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have information as to his whereabouts please submit it through our online reporting page or call 101 quoting 43250183610.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.

