Police appeal for information to help trace Chipping Norton man who is wanted for alleged harassment

By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST
Thames Valley Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a Chipping Norton man who is wanted for alleged harassment.

Simon Lukauskas is wanted in connection with an incident that took place between March and May last year.

The 52-year-old man is described as white, around 6 feet tall, of slim build with greying hair and brown eyes.

He is said to have links to the Chipping Norton area, as well as London.

Police have asked for the public's help in tracking down Chipping Norton man Simon Lukauskas.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have information as to his whereabouts, please submit it through our online reporting page or call 101 quoting 43250009336.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To report information to Thames Valley Police online, visit their website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/

To report information on Crimstoppers, visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

