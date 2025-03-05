Police appeal for information over assault in Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre back in January
A 17-year-old boy who was with a female was assaulted by a group of people inside the shopping centre, around 3.30pm on Sunday, January 19.
Anyone who witnesses the assault or may have information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police.
A police spokesperson said: “If you were in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious, or if you have any footage that may assist our investigation, please get in touch.”
To report information, call the police on 101 and quote the reference number 43250030524.