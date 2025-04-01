Police appeal for information after a man suffered an injury during a fight in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appeal for information and witnesses after a man suffered an injury during a fight in Banbury yesterday evening.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) cordoned off Hilton Road, in the Neithrop area of Banbury yesterday (Monday) at 6.40pm.

Detectives have appealed for help through eye-witness accounts or dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to determine what happened.

A man was taken to hospital with a lacerated arm. Police say the injury is not life-threatening.

In a statement, TVP said: “Officers were called to an altercation in progress at just before 6.40pm last night in Hilton Road, Banbury.

“One man sustained a laceration to his arm and was taken to hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

“No arrests have been made and an investigation is under way.

“We would ask anybody who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage, to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 1851 (March 31).”