Police appeal for information after a man suffered an injury during a fight in Banbury
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Thames Valley Police (TVP) cordoned off Hilton Road, in the Neithrop area of Banbury yesterday (Monday) at 6.40pm.
Detectives have appealed for help through eye-witness accounts or dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to determine what happened.
A man was taken to hospital with a lacerated arm. Police say the injury is not life-threatening.
In a statement, TVP said: “Officers were called to an altercation in progress at just before 6.40pm last night in Hilton Road, Banbury.
“One man sustained a laceration to his arm and was taken to hospital with a non life-threatening injury.
“No arrests have been made and an investigation is under way.
“We would ask anybody who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage, to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 1851 (March 31).”