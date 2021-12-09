Police appeal for help to find 'masked' gang who got away with haul in midnight raid on Banbury building supplies company
Police have appealed for help from the public in their search for a masked gang who raided a Banbury building supplies company on Tuesday night.
The gang of men, reportedly wearing balaclavas, was said by one source to have smashed windows into the Jewson's premises in Beaumont Road, Banbury around 11.30pm - midnight on Tuesday.
Police have confirmed the raid and asked the public for help. They say the burglary was reported to them just before 1am and that a quantity of tools and other machinery was stolen.
"We are investigating a burglary at the Jewson’s in Beaumont Road, Banbury, which occurred at some time between 11.30pm and midnight on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 7.
"We would ask anybody who has any information about this incident or who witnessed any suspicious activity overnight Monday into Tuesday, to please call 101, quoting reference 43210551807," said a spokesman.
"We would also ask anybody who was driving in the area between 11pm and midnight on Monday to check their dash-cam and contact the force if it has captured anything that may assist the investigation."
An unconfirmed report said the thieves forced the door open from inside with a digger while two men, wielding baseball bats kept watch as the others 'emptied the store' into a van and a 4 x 4.
