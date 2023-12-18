Police appeal for help in search for burglars who stole cash and jewels from homes in and around Banbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police are appealing for information on a series of burglaries they believe are linked. Properties in Wykham Lane, Broughton, Sanderling Walk in Calthorpe, Gibbs Road and West Street in Grimsbury and Forge Way and Ferriston in Hardwick were targeted by thieves.
The burglaries happened from December 5 – 6 during the day and early evening and concerned cash and jewellery.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman said: “We are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they witnessed any person or vehicles in these areas at these locations acting suspiciously in the time frame of the incidents.
"We are asking for residents in these areas with doorbell cameras, dash cams or CCTV to check their footage and inform us of anything which may be relevant by either uploading footage via the link or by calling 101.”