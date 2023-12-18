Police have appealed for help in their search for burglars who stole cash and jewels in ‘linked’ incidents in and around Banbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information on a series of burglaries they believe are linked. Properties in Wykham Lane, Broughton, Sanderling Walk in Calthorpe, Gibbs Road and West Street in Grimsbury and Forge Way and Ferriston in Hardwick were targeted by thieves.

The burglaries happened from December 5 – 6 during the day and early evening and concerned cash and jewellery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they witnessed any person or vehicles in these areas at these locations acting suspiciously in the time frame of the incidents.

Police have appealed for help finding burglars who stole cash and jewellery