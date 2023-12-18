News you can trust since 1838
Police appeal for help in search for burglars who stole cash and jewels from homes in and around Banbury

Police have appealed for help in their search for burglars who stole cash and jewels in ‘linked’ incidents in and around Banbury.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 18th Dec 2023, 17:05 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 17:06 GMT
Thames Valley Police are appealing for information on a series of burglaries they believe are linked. Properties in Wykham Lane, Broughton, Sanderling Walk in Calthorpe, Gibbs Road and West Street in Grimsbury and Forge Way and Ferriston in Hardwick were targeted by thieves.

The burglaries happened from December 5 – 6 during the day and early evening and concerned cash and jewellery.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for members of the public to come forward if they witnessed any person or vehicles in these areas at these locations acting suspiciously in the time frame of the incidents.

"We are asking for residents in these areas with doorbell cameras, dash cams or CCTV to check their footage and inform us of anything which may be relevant by either uploading footage via the link or by calling 101.”