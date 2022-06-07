Police appeal for help finding burglars who forced their way into a Bodicote, Banbury home

Police appeal for help finding burglars who forced their way into a house in Oxford Road, Bodicote

Between 12.20am -12.40am, a residential burglary took place at a property on Oxford Road, Bodicote opposite the Longford Park Estate. The suspects arrived in a vehicle and parked in the lay-by on Oxford Road facing the direction of Banbury.

Four people are believed to have exited the vehicle. They then approached the property before entering the house by forcing the lock on the rear door.

A small amount of tobacco and cigarettes were stolen in the burglary, however it is believed that the property was targeted for a high value vehicle parked on the driveway.