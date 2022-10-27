News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal for dog walker to come forward after boy is bitten by dog in Brackley

The Police are appealing for a dog walker to come forward after a boy was bitten in Brackley.

By Jack Ingham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 12:38pm
Police appeal for dog walker after boy bitten by dog in Brackley.
Police appeal for dog walker after boy bitten by dog in Brackley.

The incident happened at the junction between St Peter’s Road and Egerton Close on Tuesday, October 25, at about 5.30pm, when a dog approached the boy before jumping up and biting him on the side of his body.

The police are asking the dog walker, who is described as a 5ft 9in stocky white man, aged 30-35, with short brown hair and a stubbly beard to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number: 22000624865.