Police appeal for dog walker to come forward after boy is bitten by dog in Brackley
The Police are appealing for a dog walker to come forward after a boy was bitten in Brackley.
By Jack Ingham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Oct 2022, 12:38pm
The incident happened at the junction between St Peter’s Road and Egerton Close on Tuesday, October 25, at about 5.30pm, when a dog approached the boy before jumping up and biting him on the side of his body.
The police are asking the dog walker, who is described as a 5ft 9in stocky white man, aged 30-35, with short brown hair and a stubbly beard to come forward.