Police appeal for dog walker to come forward after boy is bitten by dog in Brackley

Police appeal for dog walker after boy bitten by dog in Brackley.

The incident happened at the junction between St Peter’s Road and Egerton Close on Tuesday, October 25, at about 5.30pm, when a dog approached the boy before jumping up and biting him on the side of his body.

The police are asking the dog walker, who is described as a 5ft 9in stocky white man, aged 30-35, with short brown hair and a stubbly beard to come forward.