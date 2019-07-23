Police appeal for dash-cam footage after village post office break-in

Police investigating the break-in at Hook Norton Village Shop last Friday evening have asked for help from the public.

Detectives have appealed for dash cam footage or CCTV film in a bid to discover the identity of the perpetrators.

They believe the gang - thought to be three men wearing masks - broke in at 10.50pm.

"Three offenders, all wearing dark clothing with their faces covered, entered the shop," said a Thames Valley Police spokesman.

"They left the area in a dark coloured, large hatchback style car which could be a BMW 3 or 5 series.

"It was driven in the direction of the High Street, via Bell Hill."

Nothing was stolen in the burglary but the shop had to be kept closed on Saturday morning while broken glass and other debris was cleared up.

The police spokesman said: "If you witnessed anything in this area around this time, or have any further information which could be helpful for this investigation including CCTV and dash-cam footage, please contact the non-emergency police number 101, quoting the reference 43190221624 or make a report online."