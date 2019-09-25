Police appeal after layby altercation

Police investigating an altercation between two drivers in a layby outside Overthorpe, are appealing for help to trace two potential witnesses.

Between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 4, a man parked in a layby off Overthorpe Road, opposite the junction with Chetwode, and was approached by another man before an altercation took place.

An altercation took place in this layby

Officers would like to speak to two women who may have seen what happened. One was parked in the layby at the time of the incident, the other was driving a red Land Rover from a nearby field.

These women, any other witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 19000487322