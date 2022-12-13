Police and community safety officers will be out in force in Banbury to stem Christmas crime

Police and community safety officers will be out and about in town centres in a bid to help shoppers avoid Christmas crime

The Thames Valley Police exercise in Cherwell and West Oxfordshire is called Operation Calibre.

A police spokesman said: “As we all start to panic that the big day is fast approaching and there is so much left on the 'to-do' list it can be easy for us to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of it all.

“Throughout this week of action you will see high visibility patrols from our PCSOs around our town centres and retail parks. We work closely with our partner agencies such as the Cherwell District Council Community Safety Team to provide safety advice and guidance, reminding people that criminals will look for easy opportunities.

"The more you can do to make it harder for a criminal the lower chance of you becoming a victim.”

The golden rules are:

Keep valuable items out of sight - this is both on your person and in vehicles.

Plan your route and think about what to take with you, especially if you're going somewhere you haven't been before. Keep to busy, well-lit streets.

Think about your home security. If you are out late night shopping leave a light on and deter the burglar.

Scan the area around ATM cash machines before using them. Be aware of anybody standing close by and always check the machine before using it.

Be mindful of anybody trying to distract you. If somebody taps you on the shoulder be wary of your personal belongings. Who else is around?

“Most of all, stay safe this festive season. Thames Valley Police officers and staff are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week and while they cannot be in all of the places all of the time we are here for you when needed,” the team said.

If you’re getting items delivered make sure you:

Track parcels and ensure items are delivered when you are at home or have them delivered to an alternative address.

Cut up packaging for the bin; never leave boxes in sight.

