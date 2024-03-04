Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The thefts are being committed in cafes and restaurants in the town where customers are having their attention diverted and items are being stolen.

PS Sarah Nash of Banbury Police said: “We are noticing an increase in reports of a similar modus operandi in distraction thefts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Offenders have been targeting customers sat in cafe's and restaurants. Usually a lone male will approach the table, put a piece of paper on the table and then ask for money.

Thames Valley Police are trying to identify distraction thieves from CCTV images

"They will sometimes distract by touching the person's arm. Once they move on and take the paper people are noticing that items such as mobile phones have then been taken from them,” she said.

“Please be aware and cautious if you are approached by anybody like this. Keep a close hand on your property.”