Police alert public about a series of distraction thefts taking place in Banbury eateries

Police have put out an alert about a series of distraction thefts taking place in Banbury eateries.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:41 GMT
The thefts are being committed in cafes and restaurants in the town where customers are having their attention diverted and items are being stolen.

PS Sarah Nash of Banbury Police said: “We are noticing an increase in reports of a similar modus operandi in distraction thefts.

“Offenders have been targeting customers sat in cafe's and restaurants. Usually a lone male will approach the table, put a piece of paper on the table and then ask for money.

Thames Valley Police are trying to identify distraction thieves from CCTV imagesThames Valley Police are trying to identify distraction thieves from CCTV images
"They will sometimes distract by touching the person's arm. Once they move on and take the paper people are noticing that items such as mobile phones have then been taken from them,” she said.

“Please be aware and cautious if you are approached by anybody like this. Keep a close hand on your property.”

Police are collating CCTV images to share with partner schemes and neighbouring forces to identify those responsible.