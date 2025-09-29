Police add update to weekend rape case appeal in Banbury churchyard with brief description of a man

Police have added a brief description update to their appeal for help in finding those responsible for a rape in St Mary’s churchyard at the weekend.

They say they are looking for a white man in connection with the incident, which happened between midnight and 2.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thames Valley Police has also created a dedicated web page where those with information may get in contact with detectives.

The investigation team is appealing for a specific witness as well as anyone else with information or footage in connection with the rape.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, was raped by a group of men at the churchyard and surrounding area in the town centre.

One of the offenders is said to be a white man. Social media has featured a lot of conjecture about the offenders.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said: “This is a horrific crime and Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the offenders.

“We are supporting the victim with specifically trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“I am making a public appeal to a specific witness, a woman, who we believe may have tried to help the victim. At this stage we don’t have a description of this Good Samaritan. However, if you believe you are the woman, please contact the police as you may have vital information that can help us piece together what happened.

“The town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into the early hours of a Sunday morning. Therefore, I would also appeal to anyone else who saw or heard anything in the area between about 12am - 2.30am this morning to come forward.

“Please check any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage you have from the area and if you have captured anything that you think may help us, please get in touch.

“You can contact the force by speaking to an officer at the scene, calling 101 or via a dedicated webpage for this investigation, where you can leave any footage from the area. The investigation reference number is 43250495078.”

A special team carried out forensic examinations of the scene into Sunday. Officers also conducted house to house and CCTV enquiries.

“I would like to thank local residents and businesses for their ongoing support while we are in the area carrying out our investigation,” said DS Personius.