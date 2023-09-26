News you can trust since 1838
Police act to take special powers after youth disturbance in Banbury town centre

Police have adopted special powers after a youth disturbance in Banbury town yesterday (Monday).
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Little detail has emerged but Thames Valley Police said today: “Due to youth related violence and anti-social behaviour in Banbury Town Centre last night, TVP have applied a Section 35 dispersal order covering town centre and surrounding parks enabling officers to remove persons intent on disrupting everyone else enjoyment of the town.

“If a person does not disperse and leave the designated area when instructed to do so they are liable to be arrested.”