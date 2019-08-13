People Park's Ribbon Tree vandalised

The commemorative Ribbon Tree that allows bereaved parents to memorialise their lost children was broken over the weekend.

The tree was planted in May 2017, after the original one suffered the same fate just before Mothers Day the same year.

The Ribbon Tree now

Representatives from SANDS, the neo-natal death charity, former St Mary’s vicar Philip Cochrane, bereaved mothers, Victoria Prentis MP and Edd Frost and Daughters funeral directors, who donated the ribbon tree, were all in attendance at the ceremony.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that no report of criminal damage of the tree has been submitted, but a thumb thick limb has been snapped off and ribbons have been scattered on the ground.

The damage is thought to have occurred late evening Friday, August 9 or early Saturday 10.

Anyone with information should call 101.

A limb has been snapped or bent off

Ribbon, representing lost babies, scatter the ground