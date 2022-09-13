Pensioner left shaken after hit-and-run car crash in Banbury

A 76-year-old female was left shaken and upset after a hit and run incident in Banbury last night (September 12

The incident took place around at 10pm on Woodgreen Avenue after a car sped out of the Bretch Hill turn and collided with the victim’s car before leaving the scene.

The victim was thankfully unhurt, but her car was written off and she was then made to wait for nearly an hour in the cold and dark while she waited for a recovery truck to collect her car.

The daughter of the victim said: “My mum was told she couldn’t sit inside her own car because it was too dangerous and she wasn’t allowed in the police car because of police protocol, so she was made to stand against a hedge.

“She was upset. It’s not nice for an elderly lady to be standing for that length of time after she has just had an accident. You would think she would have been offered some comfort, a seat or a blanket or taken to the police station, not be made to stand and wait. It all seems a little incompetent in my mind.

"They took her car away with all her belongings, she was put in a stressful situation and it wasn’t her fault. She was the victim of the hit and run. I do not want to criticise the police because they were only following protocol and were very kind to her, but it really was not nice for an elderly lady.”