Pensioner, 80, jailed for multiple historic child sex offences in Banbury

An 80-year-old man has been jailed for multiple historic sexual offences against a child in Banbury.

Lionel Wood, of Didbrook End, Broadway, Worcestershire, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Monday (August 14) to 14 years in prison, placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely, and issued a restraining order.

At a previous hearing on June 22, Wood was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of five counts of indecent assault on a girl between 1980 and 1984, following a four-day trial at the same court.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Bryn Smith, said: "Lionel Wood is a paedophile who used his violent and manipulative nature to control a very young child and force them to take part in sexual acts during the 1980s.

"Wood is a devious and brutal man, who frustrated the police investigation by continuously lying. He also attempted to deceive the court by stating he had issues with his memory when being cross-examined.

"Despite mounting evidence against him throughout the trial, Wood maintained his not guilty plea. By doing so he made his victim have to endure the harrowing experience of attending court to relive the physical and mental pain of the experiences she had at his hands.”

Wood was arrested on January 25, 2022, and charged in June the following year.

Detective Constable Bryn Smith added: "The victim in this matter carried her secret for many years before the burden was too much for her to bear any more. She courageously came forward and contacted Thames Valley Police in 2019. She had to recount incredibly traumatic incidents of sexual abuse.

"After her childhood was destroyed by this man, she bravely worked with specialist police officers for three years to bring Lionel Wood to justice with the full support of her family.

"She was terrified by him and no amount of sentence will change that. Hopefully now that Lionel Wood is facing a lengthy jail sentence she can be given some peace.

"I commend her bravery and hope that this conviction will act as a stepping stone to a confident and fulfilling future which she thoroughly deserves.