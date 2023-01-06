Passengers stranded and stuck on train near Banbury after man tampers with electrics

Police believe the man in these CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation

Police want to speak to the person in these photos as they believe he has information which could help their investigation.

In total three trains were tampered with, causing huge disruption.

On November 9, a man boarded a train at Marylebone and began to tamper with it, which led to the doors not being able to open as it arrived at Bicester Village and passengers not being able to get off.

He then boarded a train to Banbury and interfered with the same part of the train on this service.

The man then boarded a train from Banbury to Solihull and tampered with another area of the train which caused the service to break down.

Anyone with information can contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200118309.