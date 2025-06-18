Passenger hit in the leg after car was shot at with a pellet gun in Banbury

A passenger has been hit in the leg after a car was shot at by a person with a pellet gun in Banbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place on Wednesday, June 11.

At around 3.50pm a pellet was shot at a moving Vauxhall Zafira, that was driving along Easington Road.

The pellet passed through an open window of the car and ricocheted inside before hitting the passenger on the leg.

Thankfully the passenger was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or CCTV or dash-cam footage that may have picked it up is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting 43250288864.