Pair of suspected illegal immigrants found in back of F1 lorry at Silverstone

Two suspected illegal immigrants were arrested after being found in the back of a Formula One lorry at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Two Sudanese men, aged 25 and 27, were referred to the Home Office for entering the UK illegally after being found in the back of one of Scuderia Ferrari's trucks on Wednesday evening (July 10).

They were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, however, no further action was taken with regard to this offence and immigration authorities were notified, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

Their cases are being dealt with according to the immigration rules, a Home Office spokesman said.

How the pair got into the trailer of a transport company working for Scuderia Ferrari is unknown, a spokesman added.

But they were 'consigned to police' after it was opened in Silverstone's paddock by the company's personnel with track officials present too.