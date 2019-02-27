Pair jailed over Banbury funfair stabbing

Two men have been jailed after stabbing two other men at a funfair in Banbury.

Tom East, 27, of no fixed abode, and Gary Woodwards, 25, of Middleton Road, Banbury were sentenced to three years and four months at Oxford Crown Court today (February 27).

Both men were convicted of unlawful wounding and possession of a bladed article and both pleaded guilty to the offences on their first day of trial.

The sentences relate to an incident at around 7.20pm on July 25, last year, when the victims, two men aged 64 and 36, sustained stab wounds at a family fun fair on Ruscote Avenue during an altercation.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were later discharged.

Both East and Woodwards were arrested on the same day and then charged on July 26.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Darren Pomroy of Force CID at Banbury police station, said: “This case highlights that Thames Valley Police takes knife crime very seriously.

“We will always thoroughly investigate knife crime incidents, and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and prevent knife crime from taking place in our society.

“East and Woodwards admitted their guilt on the first day of trial, which was a relief to the victims as they did not have to relive their experiences by giving evidence in court.

“We now hope that the sentences given today can provide some form of closure to the victims.”