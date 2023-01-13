Oxfordshire's head of children’s services says county needs clout to fix special education finances

The Director of children’s services at Oxfordshire County Council thinks the situation is at a worrying point.

The number of people with education, health and care plans (EHCPs) in Oxfordshire is now above 5,000, 125 per cent up on what it was seven years ago.

Oxfordshire County Council, the body responsible for delivering EHCPs and the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision, says high needs block funding from the government has only gone up 49 per cent in that time.

The shortfall is funded by what is called a negative reserve, a bill that sits on the books of councils. As things stand it does not need to be repaid until 2025 but the ongoing annual shortfall – currently predicted to be £17.5 million for the current financial year – is expected to result in a total deficit of £122 million by that point.

Kevin Gordon, director of children’s services at Oxfordshire County Council, told councillors on the people overview & scrutiny committee this week that there was no sign of promised national reform coming through on the legacy this leaves or the ongoing problem.

“I think we are at a very worrying, critical point,” he said.

“This conversation will be happening in town halls up and down this land. We do need more funding.

“I think it is unlikely to come in the lifetime of this current parliament and the reforms that are needed, financial and policy, will be some of the most challenging we ever do in this country around children.

“It is really disappointing that there is not as much progress being made with the national policy framework. We have not heard anything more about the green paper for SEND.

“We are bringing this paper to scrutiny to say we have got what we have got, part of what we have to do in Oxfordshire is use these resources as carefully and as wisely as we possibly can.

“I would like to introduce other terms – fairly and equitably. We would like a lot more money for these children but without that coming, we have to ensure we are using this money in the best way we possibly can to reach those children who really, really need it, that our model of supporting children is the best we can build, supporting inclusion and supporting children in mainstream schools, so we have the money to afford the care that meets the needs of the thankfully relatively few children who do need more expensive care and placements.”

The report showed that the council expects to spend £92 million on SEND this financial year, £29 million of which is expected to go to private providers.

Some of those specialist placements are necessary but a part of that cost is driven by the lack of placements in the county and parents who challenge the decisions of the council’s SEND professionals.

Oxfordshire County Council’s director of finance Lorna Baxter also explained that SEND funding could not be topped up from the county’s own funds.