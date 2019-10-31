Oxfordshire news -Two convicted in hunting incident - causing unnecessary suffering to a fox

Two men have been convicted in connection with an animal welfare incident in Thame, Oxfordshire.

Ian James Kirby Parkinson aged 65, of Lower Road, Haddenham, Buckinghamshire and Mark Anthony Vincent, aged 53, of Kimblewick, Aylesbury, were both found guilty yesterday (30/10) at Oxford Magistrates' Court.

Both were charged by postal requisition on June 17 with one count each of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The charges are in connection with an incident on New Year's Day this year, when illegal fox hunting took place near Moreton Field Farm in Moreton, Thame.

Both men will be sentenced at the same court on 22 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Horsburgh from South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse said: "I am pleased that both men have been convicted in connection with this incident.

"On January 1 this year, Vincent and Parkinson were captured on a camera forcefully removing a fox from a manmade tunnel shortly before the arrival of hounds from The Kimblewick Hunt.

"The court found this was a cruel activity which subjected the animal to unnecessary suffering.

"Thames Valley Police treats rural crime as a priority and it will not be tolerated.

"Anyone with information about rural crime is asked to call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

For more advice about rural crime and how to report it, please click here.