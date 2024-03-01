Oblivious Chipping Norton shoplifter walks straight into arms of police officers
A Chipping Norton shoplifter has been caught after walking out of a shop straight into the arms of PCSOs holding a public meeting.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The unaware thief was caught on Monday February 26, after he walked out of a shop carrying a large selection of alchoholic drinks within his jacket.
Unfortunately for the shoplifter, PCSOs Moulding and Jones were setting up a have your say meeting directly outside the Albion Street Co-op, where he had just stolen from.
The thief was arrested and remanded to court on Tuesday (27).