News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Oblivious Chipping Norton shoplifter walks straight into arms of police officers

A Chipping Norton shoplifter has been caught after walking out of a shop straight into the arms of PCSOs holding a public meeting.
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The unaware thief was caught on Monday February 26, after he walked out of a shop carrying a large selection of alchoholic drinks within his jacket.

Unfortunately for the shoplifter, PCSOs Moulding and Jones were setting up a have your say meeting directly outside the Albion Street Co-op, where he had just stolen from.

The thief was arrested and remanded to court on Tuesday (27).