Number of vehicles damaged in random attack by group on Banbury housing estate

Vehicles have been damaged in what appears to be a random attack by group on a Banbury housing estate.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Apr 2024, 15:57 BST
Police have asked members of the public to send them any footage of the vandalism, which happened in the area of Warwick Road and Ruscote Avenue on Saturday March 30.

They said that the damage was caused by ‘kicking off wing mirrors’ and by ‘throwing things at passing cars’.

If you have any footage or links to such footage, please contact 101 and quote the crime reference number: 43240146051.