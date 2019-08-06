Northamptonshire Police chief 'proud' of first year in charge - but admits further improvement is needed

The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police says he is 'proud' of the force's achievements during his first year in charge in a report released today (Tuesday, August 6).

Chief Constable Nick Adderley has published his first annual report to recap the work he has overseen since joining Northamptonshire Police on August 6, 2018.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

While the past 12 months has seen an 'unprecedented' level of homicides, he says in the report, the force has had numerous highlights to celebrate.

Ch Cons Adderley also acknowledges an upcoming inspection report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services will be bad reading for the force, but adds that changes have been made since to address 'areas of weakness'.

“Looking back over these first 12 months as your chief constable, I am proud to have witnessed and heard about so many extraordinary successes which have made me genuinely proud to lead this force," he said.

“From my arrival, I made it clear that I would be looking to address some of the challenges which Northamptonshire Police was facing.

"Many of these you will see in my report - some you will have heard about, others perhaps not. There is still some way to go and I don’t shy away from that.

“Going into 2020, we need to further embed the changes and developments we have already made as well as accelerating to a new and improved way of working which will see an even closer alignment with communities and building those relationships which the public have said are important to them.”

Six policing priorities under the mission statement of ‘fighting crime, protecting people’ have been promoted by Ch Cons Adderley, as well as a wide range of changes to the way the organisation is run.

The idea behind producing an annual report is to bring together information about all these priorities and changes, to show the force’s commitment to better serving the public, a police spokesman said.

Running through everything from the force restructure and police officer recruitment to operational successes and technological investment, the report provides a wide-ranging snapshot of where the force is now, and where it is going.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold added: “Over Nick’s first year, a really strong working relationship has developed between us and between our teams that has been really productive and has helped to bring a new focus to Northamptonshire Police.

“The force feels energised and though there is still a long way to go to improve performance, I can see clear improvements in some of the areas that matter to people, particularly the prompt and robust investigation of crime.”

Read the full report here.