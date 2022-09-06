No trains from Banbury to Oxford for the next four weekends
No trains will be running between Banbury and central Oxford for the next four weekends due to upgrade works.
The work being carried out will create three high-speed crossovers at Oxford North Junction which is on the Oxford to Bicester line and should reduce two minutes on that journey as well as increasing capacity for additional services.
There will be regular Chiltern Railways trains running from Bicester to Oxford Parkway in the north of the city, where busses will be taking passengers to the city centre and CrossCountry will be operating a regular bus service between Oxford and Banbury.
Train tickets will also be accepted on the Stagecoach bus service S4 that runs between Banbury and Oxford.
The delays and closure on weekends is scheduled to last until the Sunday October 2.
