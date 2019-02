Drug dealers have been 'hit where it hurts' after police seized a brand new 67" TV during a raid in Banbury.

Banbury Neighbourhood Police team tweeted that the Samsung TV was seized under the proceeds of crime act yesterday (Monday, February 25)

They added that one man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Banbury.

So no more Netflix for those drug dealers, but they may have more pressing things on their minds after being raided by police.