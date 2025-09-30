'No link to migrant accommodation' - Police urge caution over public speculation on Banbury rape
Thames Valley Police say at this stage in their investigation, there is ‘no link’ to migrant accommodation in the town.
Their investigation continues with urgency into a multiple rape of a 30 year old woman in the churchyard at St Mary’s in Horsefair in the early hours of Sunday morning.
So far they have only been able to reveal that one man is ‘white’. An appeal continues for information and witnesses.
The detective team, who have set up a dedicated web page to gather information on the crime, issued a new statement yesterday (Monday) following widespread social media discussion about the perpetrators.
“Our investigation remains open regarding the incident at St Mary’s Church’s churchyard in Banbury and we are following all available lines of enquiry to establish the facts of what happened,” it says.
“We continue to encourage anyone with information relating to this investigation to come forward.
“We are aware of speculation circulating regarding the possible ethnic background or origin of the individuals connected to this incident.
“At this stage, we have no further verified description of those involved, and any assumptions being made are unfounded and unhelpful to the investigation.
“We can confirm there is no information at this stage to link this investigation to migrant accommodation.
“We urge the public to refrain from speculation.”
The victim is being cared for by specially trained officers. The churchyard was sealed off by police officers while forensic examination took place on Sunday.