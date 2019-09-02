No arrests made yet over Northamptonshire motorcycle collision, police say

No arrests have been made and investigations are still ongoing into how Northampton Town fan Harry Dunn lost his life in a motorcycle crash.

Harry Dunn, aged 19, of Charlton, Banbury, was travelling on Park End, Croughton, on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he was in collision with a Volvo XC90 travelling in the opposite direction.

Harry Dunn.

He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he died a short time later.

Today Northamptonshire Police's Detective Inspector Louise Hemingway from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are still in the early stages of an investigation into this collision and are currently working to establish the full circumstances around exactly what happened.

“If you witnessed the collision but have not yet gotten in touch with us, I would encourage you to call us on either 101 or the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174915 regarding incident 478 of August 27, 2019.

“We are continuing to support Harry’s family through this extremely difficult time.”

