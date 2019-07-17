Nine more lambs killed and thrown in a ditch in Northamptonshire as illegal sheep butchery continues

Officers are investigating another 'shocking' incident of illegal sheep butchery after reports of nine lambs killed at a farm in Clipston.

The incident happened sometime between 9am on Monday, July 15, and 7pm on Tuesday, July 16, when a farm worker noticed that a gate leading to Horseborough Field in Oxendon Road had been interfered with.

Oxendon Road, Clipston

When police officers attended, they found nine lambs illegally butchered and thrown in a ditch.

In the last ten days, the force has received at least five reports of animals being killed and butchered in their fields overnight, including incidents in Crick, Whilton, Kelmarsh and Rushton.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Sam Dobbs, said: “This is yet another shocking incident for the farming community in Northamptonshire which has left them feeling vulnerable and scared.

“These criminals are not just illegally butchering animals – they are having a serious impact on people’s livelihoods.

“I do want to reassure the farming community that we are taking these incidents very seriously and have a plan in our control room to ensure that any intelligence reported to us is dealt with immediately and suspicious incidents called in are deployed to as a matter of urgency.

“If you see anything suspicious, including the sale or distribution of meat in strange circumstances, please call us and report it. This could be the registration of a van parked in a field gateway, or a report of lights seen in a field at night – every piece of information has value so please get in touch with anything which could help.”

A meeting for sheep owners is being held today, Wednesday, July 17, hosted by the NFU and Northamptonshire Police, at 2pm, at Lodge Farm, Thornby, NN6 8SL. All are welcome to attend.